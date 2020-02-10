Predators back from edge of extinction
Video

Roller derby: How Chatham's Apex Predators came back from the brink

After scaling the heights of roller derby, the Apex Predators found themselves facing extinction.

An exodus of players through retirement meant the side urgently needed to recruit new blood, or close down.

So how did the new team take to the rough and tumble of one of what has been called a combination of rugby and chess on wheels?

