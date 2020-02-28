'We're going to be missing out'

Media player
Brussels-based students give their views on Brexit
How do students from a Brussels-based campus of a British university feel about the UK leaving the European Union?
The government says it wants to continue to attract international students and that will build on a new Graduate route to the UK.
We spoke to three young people from different countries, all studying at the University of Kent's campus in Brussels.
28 Feb 2020
