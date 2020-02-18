Media player
Curling: 'It's not just chucking stones down the ice'
Felix Price has turned playing for England in curling into a means of making a living.
The 18-year-old, who plays for the national junior team, works at Fenton's rink near Tunbridge Wells, Kent.
It's one of only two dedicated curling rinks in England.
18 Feb 2020
