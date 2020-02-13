"I'd like a meeting with that person"

Media player
Father wants meeting ahead of East Kent maternity services review
The father of a baby who died a week after being born at the QEQM Hospital in Margate says he wants to speak to whoever will oversee a review of maternity services.
The review has been ordered to look into up to 15 deaths at the East Kent Hospital Trust.
Harry Richford died a week after he was born, and his father Tom believes he has vital information for the inquiry.
13 Feb 2020
