"I don't want to end up in a ditch"

Farmers face violent threats from hare coursing gangs
Farmers say they're facing threats and intimidation from illegal hare coursing gangs determined to use their land.
There's been a steep rise in incidents, with Kent Police's rural crime unit now deploying a drone to try and catch hare coursers in the act.
The increase is thought to be driven by gambling, with coursing events streamed live on social media and bets taken on which dog will catch a hare.
17 Feb 2020
