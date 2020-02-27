Media player
'There's a whole world to doodle over'
Sam Cox, 25, earns his living from doodling.
The artist, who goes by the name Mr Doodle and is from Tenterden, Kent, has millions of followers on social media.
He says he has made more than 750,000 pieces of work, including covering the inside and outside of buildings.
27 Feb 2020
