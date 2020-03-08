The bereavement dog giving comfort at funerals
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Creature comfort: The dog that helps the bereaved

Pix, a Lakeland terrier cross, has been helping Gracie get over the death of her uncle.

The bereavement dog, brought in by a funeral parlour near Ashford, Kent, attends funerals and offers grieving families comfort in the wake of their loved one's death.

  • 08 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Stressed students get a 'pup talk'