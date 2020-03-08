Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Creature comfort: The dog that helps the bereaved
Pix, a Lakeland terrier cross, has been helping Gracie get over the death of her uncle.
The bereavement dog, brought in by a funeral parlour near Ashford, Kent, attends funerals and offers grieving families comfort in the wake of their loved one's death.
-
08 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-51773634/creature-comfort-the-dog-that-helps-the-bereavedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window