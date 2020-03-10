Bat and trap: 'It's the best sport'
Sport Relief this year is encouraging us all to be active and get involved.

BBC South East Today presenters have been trying out unusual sports.

Rob Smith had a go at bat and trap at Broad Oak near Canterbury.

Natalie Graham tried Stoolball in Tonbridge.

  • 10 Mar 2020
