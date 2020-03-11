Media player
Young Reporter: 'I can't see myself there'
Keziah wants more young people to see themselves represented in the books that they read.
Among her favourite authors is Malorie Blackman who's famous book Noughts and Crosses has been made into a new BBC drama.
Keziah says her friends haven't read a books with diverse characters and so thinks more of them should be used in the school curriculum.
You can find more on the BBC Young Reporter website.
