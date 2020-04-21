'I bought my business the week before lockdown'
A woman who took over her business just a week before lockdown says the impact has been "utterly devastating".

Rebekah Jordan was only able to open Playopolis Board Game Cafe in Rochester, Kent, for a few days before closing her doors indefinitely.

She has now taken the business online, running virtual pub quizzes and other events.

