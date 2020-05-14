Winifred celebrates 108th birthday in lockdown

Media player
A great-grandmother, who was born in 1912, has had a social distancing party with friends and family.
Winifred Hall, from Gravesend, Kent, marked her 108th birthday during lockdown.
She said the secret to a long life was never trying to hurt anybody and keeping the peace.
14 May 2020
