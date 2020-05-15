Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'We are the people' - poem pays tribute to south east
Actor Jason Isaacs has performed a poem paying tribute to the people of Kent, Sussex and Surrey.
"We are the people" looks forward to a time when life can return to normal.
Poem written by BBC South East Today's Dan Fineman.
-
15 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-52662606/we-are-the-people-poem-pays-tribute-to-south-eastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window