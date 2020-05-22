Media player
‘A lot of clubs would have gone under already’
With the lockdown cutting the lower league football season short two months early, small clubs are in a battle to survive.
Many have taken advantage of the government’s furlough scheme for their playing and non-playing staff.
One of those is Dover Athletic goalkeeper Lee Morgan, who still sees difficult days ahead for the sport at grass roots level.
22 May 2020
