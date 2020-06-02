Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Medway charity delivers food for African Caribbean elderly
Elderly members of Kent's African and Caribbean society have been getting deliveries of specialist food supplies from a charity.
"There's no better feeling than making people feel supported," volunteer Eli Thompson said.
The Medway African Caribbean Association is aiming to raise £25,000 to continue the deliveries.
-
02 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-52772507/medway-charity-delivers-food-for-african-caribbean-elderlyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window