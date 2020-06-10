Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Free driving lessons offered to key workers
Driving instructor John Nicholson wanted to help the Covid-19 response.
He is offering free lessons to key workers, who are currently the only learners allowed to take driving tests.
By getting them driving he hopes to make it easier for them to do their jobs without relying on public transport.
10 Jun 2020
