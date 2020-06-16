Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Places of worship reopen: 'It's a special moment'
Private prayer has resumed in places of worship in England for the first time since lockdown.
Churches, mosques, synagogues and other religious places had been forced to close their doors to the public for the past 11 weeks.
Parishioners at Holy Cross Church in Bearsted, Kent, gathered just after midnight on Saturday to pray in public for the first time since March.
-
16 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window