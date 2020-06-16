Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BAME doctors are more likely to contract the virus
Family GPs have been on the front line in the fight against Covid-19.
Doctors from BAME backgrounds are facing extra risks, with a recent report from Public Health England finding coronavirus deaths are disproportionately high among non-white patients and medical professionals.
But the GPs at this health centre in Kent say this won't stop them doing their jobs.
-
16 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-53065792/bame-doctors-are-more-likely-to-contract-the-virusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window