Baby for woman who beat Covid-19
Video

Covid-19: Viral video mother Karen Mannering gives birth

A woman whose hospital bed appeal for others to obey lockdown rules went viral has given birth.

Karen Mannering, from Herne Bay, Kent, was six months pregnant when she contracted Covid-19. She was hospitalised and developed pneumonia in both lungs.

Now recovered, Ms Mannering told the BBC: "I just wanted everyone to know it's not a joke, take it seriously".

  • 19 Jun 2020
