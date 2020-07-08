Teenage drug dealer convicted of knife murder
A teenager has been convicted of murdering a man by stabbing him five times.

Nathan Kitenge, who was 17 at the time, followed 35-year-old Tony Eastwood and attacked him after spotting him in the street in Gillingham.

He pleaded not guilty, but was convicted after CCTV footage showed him running away from the scene.

