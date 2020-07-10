Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Biker filmed doing wheelies before hitting teen at funeral
A man has been jailed over the death of a teenage boy who died after being hit while he was at a funeral in Sittingbourne.
The 17-year-old was flown to a London hospital where he died three days later.
A 27-year-old man from Sittingbourne was also seriously injured, but has now recovered.
Robert Varrier, 29, was jailed for five years and three months, and banned from driving for three years from the date of his release from prison.
-
10 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-53363693/biker-filmed-doing-wheelies-before-hitting-teen-at-funeralRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window