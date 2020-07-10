Video

A man has been jailed over the death of a teenage boy who died after being hit while he was at a funeral in Sittingbourne.

The 17-year-old was flown to a London hospital where he died three days later.

A 27-year-old man from Sittingbourne was also seriously injured, but has now recovered.

Robert Varrier, 29, was jailed for five years and three months, and banned from driving for three years from the date of his release from prison.