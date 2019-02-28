A large fire has broken out in a warehouse on an industrial estate in Kent.

Thick black smoke and orange flames could be seen rising from the blaze which started on the Cobbs Wood Industrial Estate in Ashford at about 15:15 BST.

Fifteen fire engines and a bulk water carrier were sent to the scene to bring the fire under control.

Kent Fire and Rescue advised local residents to close windows and doors due to the volume of smoke. Kent Police are also at the scene.