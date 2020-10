Banger racer Caitlin wants to become a Formula 1 driver, but a serious heart condition threatened to stop her in her tracks.

The 13-year-old, from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, had to spend two months in hospital, as doctors tried to fix her irregular heartbeat.

Six months after being diagnosed, Caitlin is now back behind the wheel and ready to resume the journey she hopes will take her all the way to the top.