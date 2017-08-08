An aspiring wildlife photographer has formed an unlikely friendship with a fox.

Tony Putman, from Crowborough, East Sussex, first came across the vixen while walking his dogs in nearby Edenbridge, and struck up a bond by giving it dog treats.

Tony combines his job as a gardener with his passion for taking pictures of animals.

He has already built up a loyal following on social media after befriending a series of robins.

He said: "It's a great privilege to actually interact with the animals and have the mutual respect with each other."