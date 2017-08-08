Fox and photographer strike up unlikely friendship
An aspiring wildlife photographer has formed an unlikely friendship with a fox.
Tony Putman, from Crowborough, East Sussex, first came across the vixen while walking his dogs in nearby Edenbridge, and struck up a bond by giving it dog treats.
Tony combines his job as a gardener with his passion for taking pictures of animals.
He has already built up a loyal following on social media after befriending a series of robins.
He said: "It's a great privilege to actually interact with the animals and have the mutual respect with each other."