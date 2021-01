A woman who holds seven Guinness world records as a circus entertainer has taken up a full-time job at a care home.

Daniella Martin, who goes by the stage name Daniella d'Ville, had all of her tours cancelled due to the pandemic, which she described as "gutting".

But she has put her talents to use as the activities co-ordinator at Old Downs Care Home in Hartley, Kent, which she said has led to her "getting job satisfaction I never knew I could get."