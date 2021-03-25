Homelessness: ‘It’s strange how life can change so quickly’
Some rough sleepers are again returning to the streets after leaving emergency accommodation provided during the pandemic, the charity Time for the Homeless has said.
It is a year since the government launched its “Everyone In” initiative - a policy to provide immediate housing to the homeless.
In January local authorities were urged by the government to redouble their efforts to provide a roof over the head for rough sleepers.
Despite this, some people, including Mark Summers from Kent, are struggling to find a place.
Video journalist: Colin Campbell