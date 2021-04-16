An 11-year-old boy, whose mother and grandfather both have a rare form of blood cancer, has called for more funding to help find a cure.

Matthew, from Sheperdswell, Kent, has been shielding with his family for most of the last year.

He said: "I don't understand how they could find vaccines for Covid so quickly, yet cancer patients have to wait years for any developments."

Video journalist: Stuart Maisner