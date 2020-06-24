Armed robbers carried out a raid on a shop where a worker had metal pellets fired into their face from a BB gun.

Faustas Demidovas and Vaidas Jankauskas fled with about £200 after targeting the shop in Strood, Kent, in February last year.

Detectives at Kent Police said the pair used “excessive and brazen violence”, and left the victim needing hospital treatment for facial injuries.

Demidovas, 30, of Black Eagle Drive, Northfleet, was jailed for 13 years for offences including two counts of robbery.

Meanwhile, Jankauskas, 30, of Kitchener Avenue, Gravesend, got seven years, nine months for offences including robbery.