The hospitality industry opens its doors on Monday with hoteliers vowing to succeed after months of lockdown.

Jane Bishop, who owns the historic Walpole Bay Hotel in Margate, Kent, went from being debt-free to the verge of bankruptcy during the pandemic.

She said: "Having to close for seven months and lay off our staff was the most heartbreaking decision I've ever had to make."

Video journalist: Stuart Maisner

