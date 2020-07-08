An animal rescue centre has reported a large increase in numbers of abandoned dogs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Niall Lester, who runs New Hope Animal Rescue in Kent, said a "crisis" in unwanted pets was brewing due to people returning to work and struggling to pay vet bills.

He said: "It's quite scary for us. We're losing the ability to say yes to abandoned dogs as much as we would like to."

Video journalist: Stuart Maisner

