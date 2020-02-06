A football project has been set up to help men open up about their mental health.

Since starting in April in Minster, on the Isle of Thanet in Kent, the number of players who have joined Head in the Game has steadily grown.

Organisers say it is especially important to offer support to men in Thanet, as it is an area with a high suicide rate among those aged 25 to 55.

Founder Mark Pinkney said: "Thanet's really struggled with people with mental health conditions, and we want to make a difference."

A second club is due to open in Maidstone, with the aim of eventually having one in every Kent town.