Fans of cosplay have been unable to gather at their usual conventions because of the pandemic.

Some have been finding new ways to meet others who enjoy cosplaying - the practice of dressing as a character from a film, book or video game.

Heather Robbins, from Tunbridge Wells, in Kent, specialises in becoming Disney villain Cruella de Vil.

She says TikTok is the perfect platform for finding new friends and showing off her creative costume skills.

