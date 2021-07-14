A large fire has engulfed a nightclub and restaurant in Maidstone.

No injuries have been reported but people living and working nearby have been asked to closed their windows and doors as plumes of thick smoke billow from the scene.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.

