A teenager from Kent has been awarded a scholarship to play basketball for a top American team.

Tamara Fournillier-Onadeko, 18, from Chatham, recently arrived in Chicago, where she will be playing for the University of Illinois for the next four years.

She said: "It's important to me to be a role model for young, black girls. There are less opportunities for us."

Video Journalist: Stuart Maisner

