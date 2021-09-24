A man who suffers from the blood disorder sickle cell disease says he is often left in agonising pain because of failures by his local hospital.

John Griffiths, from Ebbsfleet, Kent, says that under a care plan agreed with the Darent Valley Hospital he should be given morphine injections when the condition causes a crisis, but that A&E staff regularly fail to do so.

The NHS Trust has apologised and said doctors will now work with him.