A mother has spoken about offering a £10,000 reward for information that leads to her Royal Marine son's murderer being brought to justice.

Carl Davies, 33, of Sittingbourne, Kent, was stabbed and beaten on French-governed Reunion in 2011, but the man convicted of his murder in 2017 was later cleared at a retrial.

Now, with the case having gone cold, Mr Davies' mother Maria has put up a reward in the hope it "will flush something out".

She said: "We'll never stop fighting. It just haunts you that you've never got justice."