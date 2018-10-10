With 50 million motorists using it every year, the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge is one of the most important crossings on the River Thames.

The bridge is part of the Dartford Crossing, linking the M25 at Dartford in Kent and Tilbury in Essex. It was built to ease congestion in the two tunnels under the river.

As part of BBC South East's Access All Areas series, reporter Poppy Jeffery got the rare chance to walk on the bridge, as she joined an overnight maintenance crew.

