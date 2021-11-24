Police have released CCTV footage of a missing mother of two young children when she was last seen on 14 November.

Officers say they are "increasingly concerned" about Alexandra Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst, Kent, who was last seen at a Shell petrol station in nearby Cranbrook.

They are trying to trace her distinctive Mini Cooper which she filled up at the garage.

Ch Insp Lizzie Jones of Kent Police said: "It's completely out of character that she shouldn't make contact with her children."

