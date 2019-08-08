James Morgan would visit the warships at The Historic Dockyard Chatham every year when he was a child, along with his father.

And now he has achieved a life-long ambition - after being put in charge of maintaining and restoring the vessels.

Mr Morgan has been appointed Heritage Engineering and Historic Ships Manager at the tourist attraction.

He said: "I'm only 27, and I feel like I've got a very unique opportunity here to inspire the next generation of engineers."

Video Journalist: Stuart Maisner

