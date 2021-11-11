When one of his best friends took his own life while at University, Nathan Azille decided he had to do something to tackle the kind of mental health issues which may have led to the tragedy.

Nathan went to school in Tunbridge Wells with Olisa Odukwe, and now hosts a podcast in a bid to get people talking, rather than suffering in silence.

He is one of many people trying to do something about what campaigners say is a mental health crisis.

If you are experiencing emotional stress, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line here.

