This is the moment that hundreds of P&O workers were told they were being made redundant, with agency staff set to replace them.

The company sacked 800 staff, who were told in a video call that today was their "final day of employment".

P&O said it was a "tough" decision but it would "not be a viable business" without the changes.

But the government called the workers' treatment "wholly unacceptable".

