In 1977, street parties were held widely to mark the Queen's Silver Jubilee, including in the aptly-named Jubilee Crescent in Gravesend, Kent.

It was there that the BBC's magazine show Nationwide filmed locals who had organised rival parties at the top and bottom of the road.

Resident Sue McFarlane, who still lives in the same street, described how she decked out her home in tribute to the monarch.