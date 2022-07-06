Community worker Sharon Goodyer has warned children will go hungry in the school holidays because demand is outstripping the support provided by the government.

Ms Goodyer, who runs Our Kitchen in Ramsgate and Margate in Kent, said the Holiday Activities and Food fund "does not answer the need in any way".

The government-funded programme, run by local councils, offers holiday clubs to children who receive free school meals.

The Department for Education said wider welfare support was available through the Household Support Fund.