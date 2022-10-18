A report into baby deaths at maternity units at two hospitals run by East Kent NHS Hospitals Trust is due to be published later this week.

One of those was Harry Richford, whose death at seven days old in 2017 led to the trust being fined £733,000 for what an inquest said was his "wholly avoidable" death.

Speaking ahead of the publication of Dr Bill Kirkup's report, Harry's grandfather Derek Richford said he believes if the trust had learned lessons sooner, lives could have been saved.

The trust has apologised for Harry's death, which it initially said was "expected".