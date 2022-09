A former P&O Ferries employee who has reached a settlement with the firm after being unfairly dismissed has spoken to the BBC.

John Lansdown was the only seafarer to take legal action after refusing a redundancy settlement offered by the company.

He was among about 800 staff who lost their jobs without notice in March.

Mr Lansdown told BBC Politics South East his settlement was a "moral victory". P&O Ferries declined to comment.