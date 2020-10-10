Two mothers who lost their babies at a hospital trust at the centre of a maternity scandal say they felt they were blamed for the deaths.

They spoke to the BBC ahead of the publication of a report examining up to 200 cases involving mothers and babies at East Kent Hospitals trust.

Helen Gittos, who lost her daughter Harriet in 2014, said she was treated with "contempt" by the trust.

And Kelli Rudolph, whose daughter Celandine died at five days old after she was born at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford in 2016, said she felt blamed for her death, and that her and her husband's concerns were dismissed.

The trust has previously apologised for "not providing all the people of East Kent with the high level of maternity care they need and deserve".