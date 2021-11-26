An Amazon depot in Kent has been processing millions of orders in the run up to Black Friday.

The warehouse in Dartford is the size of six football pitches and has eight miles of conveyer belts over four floors.

Analysts predict £8.5bn will be spent in the UK during the online shopping event.

Priyanka Bernard, general manager at the Kent depot, insisted Amazon was not detrimental to the high street.

She said: "More than 60% of our products are sold from small and medium-sized businesses."

