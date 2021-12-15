A former hospital electrician who abused female corpses has been sentenced for carrying out further "revolting and outrageous" acts.

David Fuller is already serving two whole-life sentences for murdering Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987. He was also previously sentenced for sexual offences against 78 dead women and girls between 2008 and 2020.

He was sentenced to an extra four years for abusing a further 23 women when he appeared at the Old Bailey earlier.

Cameras were allowed to record Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb's sentencing remarks.

