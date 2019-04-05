Residents living in north Kent have expressed concerns over the expansion of London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).

The scheme charges drivers of vehicles that do not meet emissions standards, and is due to be expanded to London's boundary in August.

Motorists in bordering towns fear they will be unfairly impacted each time they venture out in their cars.

The Mayor of London and some residents, however, say the expansion will benefit people's health by tackling air pollution.

