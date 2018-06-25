A French bulldog from Kent, who nearly died at birth, has been named as a finalist in the UK's ugliest dog competition.

Milo, who is one, and comes from Cliffe Woods, near Rochester, Kent, has one eye, had fluid on the brain from birth and has an underbite.

His owner, Emma Stephens said: "We often joke that he has the kind of face only a mother could love. And I do."

Milo will compete against six other pooches for the title of UK's ugliest dog.

Video journalist: Stuart Maisner

