Child abuse victim speaks out as offenders jailed

A man who was physically and mentally abused at a children's home has spoken out after two members of staff were jailed for their crimes.

Paul McDonagh, who has waived his right to anonymity, was a vulnerable eight-year-old when he was sent to Kerelaw School, a residential children's home in Ayrshire.

Matthew George and John Muldoon both worked at the school, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades.

On 13 January the pair were jailed for a total of 28 years for physical and sexual abuse against 28 children.